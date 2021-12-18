Emfo LLC Lowers Holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Emfo LLC trimmed its position in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) by 32.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 233,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 110,000 shares during the period. Sorrento Therapeutics makes up about 1.6% of Emfo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Emfo LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Sorrento Therapeutics worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 614.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 42,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,863 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, Director Kim Janda sold 42,357 shares of Sorrento Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $339,703.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

NASDAQ:SRNE opened at $6.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.69 and a 52-week high of $17.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.73.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $12.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 166.48% and a negative net margin of 692.36%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Sorrento Therapeutics Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.