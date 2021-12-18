Eminer Market Cap Hits $19.83 Million (EM)

Eminer (CURRENCY:EM) traded 380.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. One Eminer coin can now be bought for about $0.0136 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. Eminer has a market capitalization of $19.83 million and $96.96 million worth of Eminer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Eminer has traded up 204.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004651 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00042253 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007228 BTC.

Eminer Profile

Eminer (EM) is a coin. Its launch date was July 16th, 2019. Eminer’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,454,500,099 coins. The official message board for Eminer is medium.com/@EM29172525 . Eminer’s official Twitter account is @eminerfans . The official website for Eminer is eminer.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Eminer hash rate service platform aims to reintegrate and redefine the mining industrial ecology based on blockchain hash rate with blockchain thoughts and finally build into a blockchain hash rate financial service platform integrating hash rate service, financial service, and information service. The corresponding platform token EM makes the miners and their hash rates token-based with certain value liquidity, which is the core of the entire Eminer ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Eminer

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eminer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eminer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eminer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

