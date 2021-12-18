ENAV S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:EENNF) Short Interest Update

ENAV S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:EENNF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 806,100 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the November 15th total of 617,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

ENAV stock remained flat at $$4.55 during midday trading on Friday. ENAV has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $4.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.55.

ENAV S.p.A. provides air traffic control and management, and other air navigation services in Italy, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Air Navigation Services, Maintenance Services, and AIM Software Solutions. The company also offers technical management and maintenance services for air traffic control equipment and systems, as well as for air infrastructure; and develops software solutions for the management of aeronautical information and air traffic, as well as provides related commercial and maintenance services.

