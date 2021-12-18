Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lessened its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 17,919 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter valued at approximately $251,743,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Enbridge by 2,056.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,000,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $240,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721,762 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Enbridge by 23.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,734,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $750,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516,502 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Enbridge by 22.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,520,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $724,068,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Enbridge by 166.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,499,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $180,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808,873 shares during the last quarter. 47.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. TD Securities raised their price target on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC raised their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

NYSE:ENB opened at $36.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.89. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $43.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.673 per share. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.27%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.