Enecuum 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $286,132.00 (ENQ)

Enecuum (CURRENCY:ENQ) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 18th. One Enecuum coin can now be purchased for $0.0408 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Enecuum has traded down 18% against the US dollar. Enecuum has a total market cap of $8.09 million and $286,132.00 worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Enecuum Coin Profile

Enecuum (CRYPTO:ENQ) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 198,068,702 coins. Enecuum’s official Twitter account is @enq_enecuum and its Facebook page is accessible here . Enecuum’s official website is new.enecuum.com . Enecuum’s official message board is medium.com/@EnqBlockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Hong Kong, the Enecuum is a Blockchain-based transactions platform. In order to provide speed, scalability and network security to the users, the Enecuum has designed a platform that intends to be supported by three different mining algorithms, the PoW (Proof of Work), the PoS (Proof of Stake), and the PoA (Proof-of-Action). Additionally, the Enecuum intends to provide its users with an app in which is possible to mobile mining. The ENQ token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Enecuum. It is a utility token that aims to serve as a medium of payment for the platform supported services, including mining. “

