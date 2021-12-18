Enel SpA (BIT:ENEL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Enel SpA (BIT:ENEL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €9.17 ($10.31).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.11) price objective on Enel in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($9.55) price target on Enel in a report on Thursday, November 25th. UBS Group set a €9.20 ($10.34) price objective on Enel in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.20 ($10.34) price target on Enel in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €7.70 ($8.65) price objective on shares of Enel in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Enel has a 52-week low of €4.16 ($4.67) and a 52-week high of €5.59 ($6.28).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

