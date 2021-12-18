Energi (NRG) Price Reaches $1.25 on Major Exchanges

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Energi has a market capitalization of $60.32 million and $198,494.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can now be bought for approximately $1.25 or 0.00002675 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Energi has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.85 or 0.00242595 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.04 or 0.00543469 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00018080 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00070865 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00008119 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 48,157,470 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Energi’s official website is www.energi.world . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Buying and Selling Energi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.