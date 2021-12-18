Engie (EPA:ENGI) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.09

Engie Sa (EPA:ENGI)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €12.09 ($13.58) and traded as high as €13.24 ($14.88). Engie shares last traded at €13.00 ($14.61), with a volume of 6,294,707 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on ENGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.50 ($15.17) price target on shares of Engie in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.50 ($19.66) price target on shares of Engie in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays set a €16.50 ($18.54) price target on shares of Engie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.20 ($19.33) price target on shares of Engie in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €17.00 ($19.10) price target on shares of Engie in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €16.02 ($18.00).

Get Engie alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €12.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is €12.09.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.