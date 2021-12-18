Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Short Interest Update

Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 164,100 shares, a decline of 25.6% from the November 15th total of 220,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 255,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of ENGIY stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.20. Engie has a twelve month low of $12.98 and a twelve month high of $16.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENGIY shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

ENGIE SA engages in the provision of electricity, natural gas, and energy related services. The firm offers thermal energy, hydropower, solar energy, onshore and offshore wind power, facility management and heat generation services. It serves energy, energy efficiency, liquefied natural gas, and digital technology sectors.

