Enigma Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.08 Million (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $239,186.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Enigma has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. One Enigma coin can now be bought for about $0.0777 or 0.00000167 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $129.62 or 0.00278232 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00009689 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00008483 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000709 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00017730 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Enigma Coin Profile

Enigma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Enigma Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

