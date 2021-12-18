Enjin Coin (ENJ) Trading Down 5.2% This Week

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. One Enjin Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $2.45 or 0.00005262 BTC on popular exchanges. Enjin Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.07 billion and $210.87 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Enjin Coin has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004692 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00041571 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00007594 BTC.

Enjin Coin Coin Profile

ENJ is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 843,920,984 coins. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin . The official website for Enjin Coin is enjin.io . The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin® is introducing Enjin Coin (“ENJ”), a cryptocurrency (ERC-20 Token) and smart contract platform that gives game developers, content creators and gaming communities the required crypto-backed value and tools for implementing and managing virtual goods. “

Buying and Selling Enjin Coin

