EOSDT Price Hits $1.04 on Exchanges (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. EOSDT has a total market capitalization of $2.75 million and approximately $6,602.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOSDT coin can currently be bought for $1.04 or 0.00002173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EOSDT has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EOSDT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00053616 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,968.32 or 0.08287382 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00076316 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,840.28 or 0.99908846 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00050175 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002674 BTC.

EOSDT Profile

EOSDT launched on May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com . EOSDT’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

EOSDT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOSDT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOSDT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EOSDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOSDT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.