EPIK Prime (EPIK) Trading 14.3% Lower This Week

EPIK Prime (CURRENCY:EPIK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 18th. One EPIK Prime coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000611 BTC on popular exchanges. EPIK Prime has a market capitalization of $66.80 million and approximately $2.39 million worth of EPIK Prime was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EPIK Prime has traded down 14.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004739 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00041415 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007318 BTC.

About EPIK Prime

EPIK Prime (EPIK) is a coin. EPIK Prime’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 234,382,715 coins. EPIK Prime’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BLMP (Blockchain Licensing Marketplace) is a B2B2C blockchain company processing B2B2C transactions and providing value through efficiency, traceability, and security. BLMP is pioneering licensed virtual goods and the mission of BLMP is to connect the intellectual property licensing industry with digital platforms. BLMP leverages crypto-token technology built on blockchain as a means to very easily produce and exchange liquid value in digital ecosystems. The Epik token powers BLMP's B2B blockchain licensing platform and is used to facilitate the creation, distribution, and sale of licensed virtual goods. BLMP intends to use ERC-721 to handle the unique tokenization of virtual goods meaning that each ERC-721 token represents a single, unique virtual good item on the blockchain. “

EPIK Prime Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EPIK Prime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EPIK Prime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EPIK Prime using one of the exchanges listed above.

