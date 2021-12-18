Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EPOKY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of EPOKY opened at $23.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.39 and its 200-day moving average is $23.06. Epiroc AB has a one year low of $17.87 and a one year high of $26.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

About Epiroc AB (publ)

Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.

