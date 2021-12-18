Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EPOKY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of EPOKY opened at $23.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.39 and its 200-day moving average is $23.06. Epiroc AB has a one year low of $17.87 and a one year high of $26.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.

