Equalizer Price Reaches $0.26 on Exchanges (EQZ)

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 18th. One Equalizer coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000557 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Equalizer has traded 21.9% lower against the US dollar. Equalizer has a market cap of $8.97 million and approximately $103,467.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00053667 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,894.91 or 0.08327381 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00077554 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,711.44 or 0.99869941 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00050830 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,450,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equalizer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Equalizer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

