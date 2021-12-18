Erdene Resource Development (TSE:ERD) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.42

Erdene Resource Development Co. (TSE:ERD) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.42 and traded as high as C$0.43. Erdene Resource Development shares last traded at C$0.42, with a volume of 24,500 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$121.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a current ratio of 6.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.41.

Get Erdene Resource Development alerts:

Erdene Resource Development (TSE:ERD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Erdene Resource Development Corporation focuses in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base mineral deposits in Mongolia. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company principally holds a 100% interest in the Bayan Khundii Gold Project comprising 2,309 hectares located in the Bayankhongor province in Mongolia.

See Also: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Erdene Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erdene Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.