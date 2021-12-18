Ergo Reaches Market Cap of $163.82 Million (ERG)

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 18th. Ergo has a total market cap of $163.82 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for $5.12 or 0.00010966 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ergo has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,664.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,940.99 or 0.08445328 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.93 or 0.00317011 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.17 or 0.00930403 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00011299 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.96 or 0.00074908 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007482 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $178.72 or 0.00382995 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $126.13 or 0.00270280 BTC.

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

