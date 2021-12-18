Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Short Interest Update

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 679,500 shares, an increase of 37.7% from the November 15th total of 493,300 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days.

Shares of ESTA opened at $62.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Establishment Labs has a 12 month low of $33.50 and a 12 month high of $88.66. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.95 and a beta of 1.14.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $29.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.50 million. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 46.91% and a negative net margin of 27.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Establishment Labs will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward J. Schutter acquired 2,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.50 per share, for a total transaction of $154,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Edward J. Schutter acquired 2,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.00 per share, with a total value of $176,640.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 13.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTA. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Establishment Labs in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Establishment Labs in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Establishment Labs in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Establishment Labs by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Establishment Labs in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ESTA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$90.00 price target on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Establishment Labs from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.

