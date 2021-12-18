Ether Zero (ETZ) Price Down 4.4% This Week

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. Ether Zero has a total market cap of $195,868.15 and approximately $12,687.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Ether Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,977.67 or 0.08432903 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.47 or 0.00075204 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

ETZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 228,469,283 coins and its circulating supply is 186,439,870 coins. The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Ether Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

