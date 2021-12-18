ETHplode (ETHPLO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $41,032.54

ETHplode (CURRENCY:ETHPLO) traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Over the last seven days, ETHplode has traded 22.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. ETHplode has a market capitalization of $41,032.54 and $4.00 worth of ETHplode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ETHplode coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ETHplode Coin Profile

ETHPLO is a coin. ETHplode’s total supply is 49,859,518 coins and its circulating supply is 43,845,417 coins. ETHplode’s official Twitter account is @ETHplode . The official website for ETHplode is ethplode.org . The Reddit community for ETHplode is /r/ETHplode and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHplode is a store of value built on the Ethereum blockchain with deflationary characteristics. When $ETHPLO is transferred on wallet transfers, 0.5% of the amount is burned and will be removed from the supply. This built-in self-destructive functionality increases the scarcity of the asset over time and is hardcoded directly into the ETHplode's monetary structure. ETHplode is based on the design of the BOMB token – the original hyper deflationary, self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling ETHplode

