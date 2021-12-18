Ethverse Market Capitalization Reaches $1.00 Million (ETHV)

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 18th. During the last seven days, Ethverse has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. Ethverse has a total market capitalization of $1.00 million and approximately $4,336.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethverse coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000273 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $185.54 or 0.00397722 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00010327 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000103 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000967 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $640.47 or 0.01372872 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Ethverse Profile

Ethverse (ETHV) is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 36,968,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,878,094 coins. Ethverse’s official website is ethverse.com . Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethverse’s official message board is medium.com/ethverse

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Ethverse Coin Trading

