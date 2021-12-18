EUNO Hits Market Cap of $9.04 Million (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One EUNO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EUNO has a total market cap of $9.04 million and $24.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EUNO has traded up 43.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $209.04 or 0.00443232 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000869 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000038 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000021 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 5,490,717,006.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About EUNO

EUNO (CRYPTO:EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,402,150,340 coins. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

Buying and Selling EUNO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

