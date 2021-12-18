EverRise (RISE) One Day Trading Volume Tops $685,919.00

EverRise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 18th. In the last seven days, EverRise has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. EverRise has a market cap of $60.57 million and $685,919.00 worth of EverRise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EverRise coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Muse (MUSE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00035865 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded 55.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00012724 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002748 BTC.

EverRise [old] (RISE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About EverRise

EverRise (RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 24th, 2016. EverRise’s total supply is 71,618,033,988 coins and its circulating supply is 63,879,133,973 coins. EverRise’s official Twitter account is @EverRiseToken

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Buying and Selling EverRise

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverRise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EverRise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EverRise using one of the exchanges listed above.

