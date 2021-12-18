Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) Short Interest Update

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 303,300 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the November 15th total of 424,500 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 231,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

NASDAQ EVOK traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.60. 275,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,907. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.15. The firm has a market cap of $19.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.06. Evoke Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 8.18 and a current ratio of 8.35.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 713.67% and a negative return on equity of 238.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVOK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Evoke Pharma by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 175,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 14,789 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Evoke Pharma by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 195,760 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 35,781 shares during the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evoke Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Evoke Pharma by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 397,742 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 61,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Evoke Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.89% of the company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. It develops Gimoti, with promotility and anti-emetic effects, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women with diabetes mellitus.

