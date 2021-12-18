Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Short Interest Update

Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 280,000 shares, a drop of 25.8% from the November 15th total of 377,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CAHPF opened at $2.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.86 and a 200 day moving average of $3.06. Evolution Mining has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $4.25.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAHPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Evolution Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Evolution Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Macquarie raised shares of Evolution Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Evolution Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Evolution Mining to a “hold” rating and set a $4.30 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Evolution Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.20.

Evolution Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration of gold mines. It operates through the following segments: Cowal, Mungari, Mt Carlton, Mt Rawdon, Edna May, Cracow, Ernest Henry, Exploration, and Corporate. The company was founded on June 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

