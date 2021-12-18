ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Trading Down 10% Over Last 7 Days

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Over the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a market capitalization of $349,832.71 and $1,096.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0598 or 0.00000128 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ExclusiveCoin alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00013788 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000320 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000077 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001123 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ExclusiveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ExclusiveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.