Exeedme Trading 10.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (XED)

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. Exeedme has a market cap of $26.22 million and $556,049.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Exeedme has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Exeedme coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000869 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00053739 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,923.50 or 0.08370736 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00077607 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,907.54 or 1.00076738 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00050578 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002738 BTC.

About Exeedme

Exeedme launched on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Buying and Selling Exeedme

