Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.18.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EXEL shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other Exelixis news, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $352,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 5,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $112,727.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 184,853 shares of company stock valued at $3,491,324. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 178,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 14,416 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,432,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,556,000 after purchasing an additional 508,967 shares in the last quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 99,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $770,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,401,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,542,000 after purchasing an additional 107,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $18.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.32. Exelixis has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $25.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.87.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Exelixis will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

