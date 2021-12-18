Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,854 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $4,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelon by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 24,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Exelon news, CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total value of $870,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $15,244,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 314,000 shares of company stock worth $16,810,260 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EXC stock opened at $53.52 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $38.35 and a twelve month high of $54.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $52.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.28.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXC. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

