extraDNA (XDNA) Achieves Market Cap of $398,367.39

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. Over the last week, extraDNA has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. extraDNA has a market capitalization of $398,367.39 and $84,692.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One extraDNA coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,825.33 or 0.99578115 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00046642 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $131.42 or 0.00279474 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $205.89 or 0.00437851 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004830 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.44 or 0.00137027 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00009858 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00008403 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002052 BTC.

extraDNA Profile

extraDNA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 961,184,497 coins. extraDNA’s official website is xhumanity.org . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . extraDNA’s official message board is medium.com/@xHumanity . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

extraDNA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade extraDNA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase extraDNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

