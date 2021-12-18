Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Short Interest Update

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 830,200 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the November 15th total of 644,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 297,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $630.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $543.71.

NYSE:FICO traded up $3.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $412.25. 735,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,138. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $389.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $446.23. Fair Isaac has a fifty-two week low of $342.89 and a fifty-two week high of $553.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.25.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.55. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 205.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total value of $186,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total transaction of $99,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 0.8% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 7.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 3.4% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

