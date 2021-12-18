FairCoin (FAIR) Market Cap Hits $2.13 Million

FairCoin (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded down 57.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 18th. During the last seven days, FairCoin has traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar. FairCoin has a market cap of $2.13 million and $16.00 worth of FairCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FairCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0400 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001865 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000020 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00058335 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $248.21 or 0.00525477 BTC.

About FairCoin

FAIR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2014. FairCoin’s total supply is 53,193,831 coins. The Reddit community for FairCoin is https://reddit.com/r/faircoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FairCoin’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

FairCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FairCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FairCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

