FairGame (FAIR) One Day Volume Tops $4.40 Million

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 18th. FairGame has a total market cap of $13.43 million and approximately $4.40 million worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FairGame coin can currently be purchased for $0.0140 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, FairGame has traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FairGame alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001830 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000020 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 57.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000085 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00059261 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $239.96 or 0.00512571 BTC.

FairGame Profile

FairGame is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FairGame is fair.game

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

Buying and Selling FairGame

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FairGame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FairGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FairGame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FairGame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.