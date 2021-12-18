FansTime (FTI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $307,659.59

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Over the last week, FansTime has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FansTime coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. FansTime has a total market capitalization of $307,659.59 and approximately $49,260.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FansTime alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004710 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00041619 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007550 BTC.

About FansTime

FTI is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here . FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

Buying and Selling FansTime

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FansTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FansTime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.