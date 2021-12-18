Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $955.30

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $955.30 and traded as high as $966.00. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares last traded at $959.20, with a volume of 194 shares traded.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $955.30 and its 200-day moving average is $907.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $15.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This is a boost from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous dividend of $14.75. This represents a yield of 1.56%.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp is a bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. Its services include commercial, commercial real estate, real estate construction, agribusiness, consumer, credit card, residential real estate loans, and equipment leases.

