Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $108.68

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $108.68 and traded as high as $118.64. Federal Agricultural Mortgage shares last traded at $117.01, with a volume of 82,673 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $56.80 million during the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 18.58%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schnieders Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,563 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation, which engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

