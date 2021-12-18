Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.19

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.19 and traded as low as $0.93. Federal National Mortgage Association shares last traded at $0.94, with a volume of 2,130,321 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average of $1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.62 and a beta of 2.13.

Federal National Mortgage Association Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FNMA)

Federal National Mortgage Association is a government-sponsored company. It engages in the provision of liquidity for purchases of homes and financing of multifamily rental housing and refinancing existing mortgages. The firm operates through the following segments: Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment offers liquidity to the mortgage market and increase the availability and affordability of housing for single families.

