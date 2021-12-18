FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stake Increased by Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,929 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. FedEx makes up 2.1% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $8,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 125.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the second quarter worth $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the second quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FDX. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on FedEx from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.36.

FDX stock opened at $250.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $239.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.51. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $216.34 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.28.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.94%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

