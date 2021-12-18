Feellike Price Down 0% Over Last 7 Days (FLL)

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. During the last seven days, Feellike has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Feellike coin can currently be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Feellike has a total market capitalization of $17,300.81 and $3.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00053772 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,914.47 or 0.08373851 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.40 or 0.00077859 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,636.99 or 0.99766003 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00050275 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002731 BTC.

About Feellike

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. Feellike’s official message board is medium.com/@feellikeofficial . Feellike’s official website is feelliketimetraveler.com . Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Feellike

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feellike should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Feellike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

