Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) to announce $0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ferro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.30. Ferro posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ferro will report full year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ferro.

Get Ferro alerts:

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). Ferro had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The company had revenue of $277.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.78 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $22.33.

FOE traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.57. 1,178,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,166. Ferro has a 52-week low of $13.59 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferro by 21.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 196,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 34,136 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Ferro by 2,141.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,904,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,088,000 after buying an additional 1,819,850 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferro by 411.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,608,143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,688,000 after buying an additional 1,293,827 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Ferro in the second quarter valued at $8,834,000. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. boosted its holdings in Ferro by 2.8% in the second quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 113,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ferro (FOE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ferro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.