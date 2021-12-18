Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Short Interest Update

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a growth of 30.6% from the November 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

GSM traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.82. 1,396,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,335,492. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Ferroglobe has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $11.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ferroglobe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Ferroglobe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Ferroglobe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. 26.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

