Financial Analysis: Leafbuyer Technologies (LBUY) and Its Competitors

Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS: LBUY) is one of 31 public companies in the “Transportation services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Leafbuyer Technologies to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Leafbuyer Technologies and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Leafbuyer Technologies
|$2.67 million
|-$5.03 million
|-1.20
|Leafbuyer Technologies Competitors
|$2.42 billion
|-$116.52 million
|32.06
Insider and Institutional Ownership
60.0% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.4% of Leafbuyer Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Profitability
This table compares Leafbuyer Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Leafbuyer Technologies
|-41.97%
|-438.97%
|-119.81%
|Leafbuyer Technologies Competitors
|-1,877.26%
|-85.27%
|-15.30%
Volatility and Risk
Leafbuyer Technologies has a beta of 3.05, indicating that its share price is 205% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leafbuyer Technologies’ competitors have a beta of 1.45, indicating that their average share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Leafbuyer Technologies and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Leafbuyer Technologies
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Leafbuyer Technologies Competitors
|174
|954
|1658
|40
|2.55
As a group, “Transportation services” companies have a potential upside of 25.15%. Given Leafbuyer Technologies’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Leafbuyer Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.
Summary
Leafbuyer Technologies competitors beat Leafbuyer Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared.
About Leafbuyer Technologies
Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of online sources for cannabis deals and information. It connects its consumers with dispensaries. The company was founded by Kurt Rossner, Mark Breen and Michael Goerner on March 23, 2017 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.
