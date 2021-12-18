Financial Survey: Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) versus AG&E (OTCMKTS:AGNUQ)

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) and AG&E (OTCMKTS:AGNUQ) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Vuzix and AG&E, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vuzix 0 1 1 0 2.50 AG&E 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vuzix presently has a consensus target price of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 131.43%. Given Vuzix’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Vuzix is more favorable than AG&E.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vuzix and AG&E’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vuzix $11.58 million 51.05 -$17.95 million ($0.48) -19.35 AG&E N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

AG&E has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vuzix.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.4% of Vuzix shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of Vuzix shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.3% of AG&E shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Vuzix and AG&E’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vuzix -191.37% -21.47% -20.77% AG&E N/A N/A N/A

About Vuzix

Vuzix Corp. is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. Its products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. The firm also holds 179 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. It has offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. The company was founded by Paul J. Travers in 1997 and is headquartered in West Henrietta, NY.

About AG&E

AG&E Holdings Inc. is a global distributor and manufacturer of liquid crystal display (LCD) video monitors and other related parts. It distributes products for gaming machine manufacturers, casinos, coin-operated video game manufacturers, and other display integrators markets. AG&E Holdings Inc., formerly known as Wells-Gardner Electronics Corporation, is headquartered in McCook, Illinois.

