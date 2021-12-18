Finminity (FMT) Price Down 10.1% This Week

Finminity (CURRENCY:FMT) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. During the last week, Finminity has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. One Finminity coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000344 BTC on exchanges. Finminity has a market cap of $292,463.87 and $306.00 worth of Finminity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00053784 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,916.93 or 0.08354767 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00077841 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,063.52 or 1.00386049 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00050384 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002730 BTC.

About Finminity

Finminity’s total supply is 9,332,390 coins and its circulating supply is 1,813,801 coins. Finminity’s official Twitter account is @finminity

