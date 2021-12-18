Finsbury Growth & Income Trust (LON:FGT) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $889.49

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (LON:FGT) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 889.49 ($11.75) and traded as high as GBX 921 ($12.17). Finsbury Growth & Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 896 ($11.84), with a volume of 450,561 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 17.09 and a current ratio of 17.09. The company has a market cap of £2.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 889.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 899.82.

In other Finsbury Growth & Income Trust news, insider Simon Hayes bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 886 ($11.71) per share, for a total transaction of £177,200 ($234,174.71). Also, insider Sandra Kelly bought 2,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 879 ($11.62) per share, for a total transaction of £19,988.46 ($26,415.30).

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is co-managed by Lindsell Train Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

