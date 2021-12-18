FIO Protocol Price Down 1.3% Over Last Week (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 18th. FIO Protocol has a total market cap of $74.14 million and $7.15 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FIO Protocol has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000342 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000172 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003249 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000460 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004188 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About FIO Protocol

FIO Protocol (FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 798,301,915 coins and its circulating supply is 462,285,599 coins. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

