Fireball (FIRE) Trading 3.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Fireball (CURRENCY:FIRE) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 18th. In the last seven days, Fireball has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Fireball coin can now be bought for approximately $7.91 or 0.00016931 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fireball has a market cap of $155,747.47 and approximately $192.00 worth of Fireball was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000567 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000506 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000360 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Fireball Profile

Fireball is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 28th, 2014. Fireball’s total supply is 19,678 coins. Fireball’s official Twitter account is @FirecoinX15 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fireball’s official website is fireball.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fire is a Pow/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the X15 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Fireball

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fireball directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fireball should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fireball using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

