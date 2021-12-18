First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.68.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 15,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $1,175,860.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $774,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in First American Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in First American Financial by 121.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in First American Financial by 729.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First American Financial by 6,241.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FAF opened at $74.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.25. First American Financial has a fifty-two week low of $48.69 and a fifty-two week high of $78.46. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.21.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.29. First American Financial had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. First American Financial’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that First American Financial will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.04%.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

