First Quadrant L P CA Buys 1,036 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,341 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 4.5% of First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Apple were worth $38,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,564,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $203,585,000 after purchasing an additional 32,063 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 37,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 21,830 shares in the last quarter. United Fire Group Inc. bought a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,931,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 65,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.84.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $171.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.21 and a 1-year high of $182.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.72 and a 200-day moving average of $147.66. The company has a market cap of $2.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $24,645,505.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

