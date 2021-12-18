First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Stock Position Increased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,739 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in First Solar were worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,838,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,843,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of First Solar by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,037,923 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $93,942,000 after buying an additional 566,179 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Solar by 150.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $73,785,000 after buying an additional 489,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,797,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

FSLR stock opened at $93.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.44. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.71 and a 12 month high of $123.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.79.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $583.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.10 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business’s revenue was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $117,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $57,204.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,523 shares of company stock valued at $376,014 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.15.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

